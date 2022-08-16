Jonathan Dube elected Chartered Governance & Accountancy Institute president

COMPETITION and Tariff Commission head of Finance and Administration, Mr Jonathan Dube, is the new Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute in Zimbabwe (CGAIZ) president.

Previously the CGAIZ was known as the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe (ICSAZ).

Mr Dube, who was previously one of the institute’s two vice-presidents, was elected at the institute’s recent annual general meeting, the first under its rebranded new name.

The institute rebranded last year in line with the rebranding of its global parent body, which changed its name to the Chartered Governance Institute (CGI), to better reflect its focus on governance.

Insurance Institute of Zimbabwe general manager Mr George Chikava and Lifneth Moyo, who is leading the ‘opportunities for youth employment programme being implemented by Empretec in partnership with SNV

Netherlands, were elected vice-presidents of the institute.

Letitia Gaga, a past-president of the institute, was chosen as the GI Global local representative.

Mr Dube holds Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Commerce Accounting (Honours) degrees.

A registered public accountant and member of several professional accounting bodies, Dube has held managerial positions in both the public and private sector in such varied sectors as health, petroleum,

manufacturing, agribusiness and agrochemicals.

He is an expert on International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Speaking after his election, Dube said it would take time for people to adjust to the institute’s new name, the change in name of its qualification, and the change in the designation of its embers from chartered secretaries to chartered governance professionals.

He, however, expressed confidence that the change in name more accurately reflected the role of members of the institute, since some outside the profession thought of typists and stenographers when they heard the name

chartered secretary, rather than professionals with the governance responsibilities that chartered secretaries had.

Mr Dube said good governance was critical for all organisations and was an important consideration for potential investors.

-New Ziana