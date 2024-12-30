Jonathan Ndlovu’s Birthday celebration makes history for Nyabane community

Ronald Mpofu – [email protected]

JONATHAN Ndlovu, renowned for organizing the annual Jonah Tournament, kicked off the Christmas festivities in the community with a double celebration. On December 25, 2024, he combined his 50th birthday party with the Christmas party at Nyabane Primary School’s football pitch.

The dual celebration drew a massive crowd of villagers, who were treated to an exciting football match between Nyabane FC and Matshudula FC. Notable guests in attendance included Mr Mkhulunyelwa Nkomo, co-owner of Mainline FC with Jonathan Ndlovu, and Ward 1 Councillor, Mr Ephraim Moyo, who were both seated at the high table.

Following the match, both teams received prizes, with Nyabane FC claiming the top prize of R1500 after their 2-0 victory over Matshudula FC, who received a consolation prize of R500.

Honoured guests were presented with certificates of appreciation, acknowledging their valuable contributions to the successful 2024 Jonah December Tournament. Nyabane FC captain, Fundani Ngwenya, expressed his team’s pride and gratitude, saying, “We’re thrilled to have won this event and appreciate Mr Jonathan Ndlovu’s continued recognition of our team in his tournaments. This victory is especially sweet, as we also took the top spot last year after competing against four other teams.”

The event was hailed as a resounding success, with villagers dancing into the night in a peaceful and joyful atmosphere. According to Agreement Dube, owner of the Nyabane Musik Express and a resident, “The night was filled with music and laughter, with no incidents of injury or conflict reported. I thoroughly enjoyed myself, and it was a truly unforgettable experience.”