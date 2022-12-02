Jongwe sets sights on Liquor Hub Fun Run win

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

STAR para-athlete Stella Jongwe has set her sights on winning the Liquor Hub Fun Run competition which is set for Sunday.

Jongwe (20) wrote her first sporting success story in 2020 when she scooped gold at the Outeniqua Chair Challenge held in South Africa, the same year she won her first CBZ Marathon women’s wheelchair race gold medal.

She was also a bronze medalist at the African para-badminton championships held in Uganda in 2019.

This year alone, she has won gold at the Victoria Falls Marathon, Tanganda Marathon, Hope Fountain race and was first at the Outeniqua wheelchair challenge in South Africa.

“I will give it my best as l always do. Hopefully l will be able to win. This is one of the biggest national events and it will obviously be an honour to win the competition,” said Jongwe.

The top three in the junior men and women’s categories will get R1 250, R800 and R600 respectively.

For the wheelchair, the top two in both male and female sections will walk away with R1 500 and R1 000.

An attractive prize of R3 500 will go to the winners of the 10km race for the male and female. Athletics clubs, schools and companies are invited for the race, whose proceeds from registration fees are donated to charities in the Matabeleland region.

Physical registration is now in progress at Liquor Hub Wholesale Centre with enrolment fees set at US$5 or ZW$4 000 for seniors, US$3 or ZW$2 500 for juniors and US$2 or ZW$1 500 for the charity walk.

Giving an update last Saturday, Bulawayo Athletics Board chairman Watson Madanyika indicated that more than 30 runners had registered.

Some of the country’s top athletes such as Isaac Mpofu, Trust Chidomaya, Jonathan Chinyoka and Moses Tarakinyu are expected to take up in what is the last major race for this year. — @innocentskizoe