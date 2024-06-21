Jordan Sinnot, Talen Vision in Filabusi derby clash

Fungai Muderere [email protected]

FILABUSI business centre will tommorow afternoon be a place to be as Jordan Sinnot are set to engage in a potentially exciting derby tie against Zifa Southern Region Division One seasoned campaigners Talen Vision.

Sinnott joined the Southern Region Division One League last year and Talen Vision, who have been there for several years, finished their previous campaign as the second runners up after playing second fiddle to eventual winners Arenel Movers and first runners up ZPC Hwange.

Jordan Sinnott will go into the match after posting a nil all draw against Zimbabwe Saints.

Talen Vision, who are under the guidance of Golding Dube, are coming from a 1-0 triumph over Indlovu Iyanyathela.

“Our boys are starting to pick up and understand each other. The technical team has done a tremendous job, bit by bit we will get there. It’s a derby tie, a tricky match but we will need to show Jordan Sinnott that we are a seasoned club. However, we leave that to our coaches and players,” said Talen Vision chairman Elton Sinyosi.

Talen Vision are on position eight with 12 points, five ahead of 12th placed Jordan Sinnott.

Log leaders, ZPC Hwange, who are yet to taste defeat in eight outings, have an away tie against Victoria Falls City in a match that will be played at Chinotimba Stadium.

Last weekend, ZPC Hwange edged Plumtree based Mainline 1-0. Victoria Falls City aresmarting from a 2-1 defeat they suffered at the hands of Nkayi United.

Mainline will hope to get it right against Zebra Revolution at Dingumuzi Stadium.

Zebra Revolution were last season’s biggest scorers after they walloped Bosso90 5-0.

Bruised Bosso90will have a home match against former Premier Soccer League side Zimbabwe Saints while Indlovu Iyanyathela do battle against Johannes Ngodzo coached Adachi at Brady Barracks.

Casymn will entertain Nkayi United at Turk Mine.

Bottom placed Ajax Hotspurs will fight it out against Victoria Falls based Mosi Rovers at White City.

Week Nine Fixtures

Indlovu Iyanyathela v Adachi (Brady Barracks), Casmyn v Nkayi United (Turk Mine),Bosso90 v Zim Saints (White City B Arena), Ajax Hotspurs v Mosi Rovers (WhiteCity), Mainline v Zebra evolution (Dingumuzi), Vic Falls City v ZPC Hwange (Chinotimba),Jordan Sinnott v Talen Vision (Filabusi)

Week Eight Results

Adachi FC1- 0 Bulawayo City, Zebra Revolution 5-0 Bosso90, ZPC Hwange 1-0 Mainline, Zim Saints 0-0 Jordan, Mosi Rovers 0-1 Casmyn, DRC Utd1-0Ajax Hotspurs, Talen Vision 1-0 Indlovu Iyanyathela, Nkayi Utd 2-1 Vic FallsCity. -@FungaiMuderere