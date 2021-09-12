Jordan Zemura shines for Bournemouth

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Jordan Zemura continued his fine run in the English Football League’s Sky Bet Championship when he scored a brace in Bournemouth’s 3-0 win over Barnsley at the weekend.

The two goals against Barnsley come a week after he was named the Cherries’ player of the month for August, edging Dominic Solanke, Jaidon Anthony and Philip Billing in the process.

The goals against Barnsley were his first professional strikes for the Championship outfit.

Zemura was voted man of the match to cap off an incredible afternoon for him after also being on the cover of the team’s pre-match programme.

His manager Scott Parker was full of praises for the Warriors’ player after the game.

“He’s been excellent since he’s come in and got the shirt,” said Parker.

“Today was a fine performance from him and I think we all realise that you guys watching, you can see, that he’s an attack-minded full-back, gets us up the pitch and he’s got a lovely forward drive. Defensively, I think he’s improving and done very well again today. He was part of a back four that kept a clean sheet.

“I was very pleased with him from the minute I first walked in; he’s someone that’s shown me he wants the shirt, shown me he wants to improve, work hard, and has earned the right to get his opportunity. Now he’s relishing it,” said Parker.

Zemura has become an important member of the Warriors after making his debut in November last year. He started in the Afcon qualifier against Algeria in Algiers and proved his worth.

He also played his heart out and effectively cemented his place in the team in the reverse encounter, which ended in a 2-2 draw at the National Sports Stadium.

He was called up for the World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa, but could not make the trip after English sides blocked players from travelling to countries that were red listed for Covid-19 by the British government. – @innocentskizoe