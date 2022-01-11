Jordan Zemura to join Warriors camp on Wednesday

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BOURNEMOUTH utility player Jordan Zemura is expected to arrive in Cameroon on Tuesday night after missing the Warriors’ opening Afcon finals 0-1 to Senegal on Monday.

Zifa confirmed that Zemura will join the rest of the squad on Wednesday.

“Zemura arrives in Cameroon tonight. He is expected in Bana tomorrow. The Warrior delayed joining the team due to Covid-19 related issues,” Zifa said.

The 22-year-old also expressed optimism ahead of joining camp.

“Can’t wait to join the boys and represent my Zimbabwe. We have two important games to get out of the group, everything is possible,” Zemura wrote on twitter. – @innoceentskizoe

 

