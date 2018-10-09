Jose being made ‘scapegoat’ for Man United players: Rooney

London — Wayne Rooney has called on Manchester United’s players to stand up and be counted, saying that manager Jose Mourinho is an easy target for the club’s troubles.

United battled back from two goals down to beat Newcastle 3-2 at the weekend but are languishing in eighth place in the Premier League, seven points off top spot.

Following the win, Mourinho accused his critics of staging a “manhunt” to get him sacked after a string of bad results and rifts with players including French midfielder Paul Pogba.

But former United captain Rooney, who now plays for DC United in Major League Soccer (MLS), said the players had to take some responsibility for the situation.

“It’s tough (at United), it has been a tough situation,” he said in comments reported by Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper.

“The players, the manager, it has been a tough start to the season. I know Jose is getting a load of stick but I said a few weeks ago, the players have to stand up. They have to be counted and they have to be better.

“The manager can do so much but then it is down to the players on the pitch to produce, and probably collectively. It (the poor run) is a bit of everything coming together but Jose is an easy target. Some of the players have to be better.”

The former England forward said the situation at Old Trafford was similar to when Louis van Gaal was at the helm.

“He took a lot of stick but behind closed doors I said to the players ‘we have to be doing better’. Personally, I think he (Van Gaal) set us up brilliantly but we didn’t produce on the pitch, so I am sure that is getting said behind the scenes.”

Rooney now has nine goals in 16 matches since signing for DC United from Everton in June.

The 32-year-old striker has played a part in a late-season surge that has left United two points behind Montreal for the sixth and final Eastern Conference playoff berth with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, France head coach Didier Deschamps claims that Paul Pogba’s rift with Mourinho has been widely exaggerated and hailed the midfielder’s form.

Pogba was barred from wearing the Manchester United captain’s armband after criticising manager Mourinho via the media. However, he impressed during the Red Devils’ 3-2 win over Newcastle.

“I think that it is exaggerated. Maybe you didn’t watch the last game because I saw a great Paul Pogba,” said Deschamps ahead of France’s friendly against Iceland, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“I think that Jose Mourinho saw the same thing as me. Some things happened, and I think that like often, we make a big deal of maybe not so much.

“It’s true that there are some facts, and some may have jumped to certain conclusions.

“When I see how Paul behaves towards his current club situation some may say that he’s done everything he could mentally and when it comes to his individual performances to help the club.”

Deschamps hasn’t shied away from alienating big-name players who he felt were harmful to the team environment within the squad, most notably leaving Samir Nasri out of his 2014 World Cup party. However, he has continued to endorse Pogba’s attitude.

The 25-year-old impressed during Les Bleus’ recent World Cup triumph and Deschamps will be hoping that he can continue to play to the best of his abilities for the world champions. — Sport24. — AFP.