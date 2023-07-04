Joseph Sibindi bounces back at Bulawayo Chiefs

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

JOSEPH Sibindi has bounced back at Bulawayo Chiefs FC, coming in as assistant coach to Lizwe Sweswe.

Sibindi, a sports science lecturer at the national University of Science and Technology (Nust) comes at a time there are reports that Sweswe is on his way to a First Division side in South Africa.

The appointment of Sibindi as an assistant gaffer also comes days after Sweswe ditched the team before their home game against Greenfuel which they lost 2-0, after the club reportedly fired some of the players without his knowledge.

In a statement published on Tuesday, Bulawayo Chiefs announced the appointment of Sibindi. The club had played the 12 opening matches of the season without an assistant coach, with Heritein Masuku who is the physical trainer and goalkeepers’ coach Nkosiyazi “Juice” Ncube assisting Sweswe.

“𝐼𝑛 𝑓𝑢𝑙𝑓𝑖𝑙𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝐶𝑙𝑢𝑏 𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑟𝑒𝑔𝑢𝑙𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑠, 𝑤𝑒 𝑎𝑟𝑒 thrilled 𝑡𝑜 𝑎𝑛𝑛𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑐𝑒 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑤𝑒 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑜𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝐽𝑜𝑠𝑒𝑝ℎ 𝑆𝑖𝑏𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑖 𝑎𝑠 𝐴𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑐𝑜𝑎𝑐ℎ 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑆𝑒𝑛𝑖𝑜𝑟 𝑇𝑒𝑎𝑚. 𝐶𝑜𝑎𝑐ℎ 𝑆𝑖𝑏𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑖 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑒𝑠 𝑖𝑛 𝑎𝑠 𝑎𝑛 𝑎𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝐶𝑜𝑎𝑐ℎ 𝐿𝑖𝑧𝑤𝑒 𝑆𝑤𝑒𝑠𝑤𝑒, 𝑤ℎ𝑜 𝑟𝑒𝑚𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑠 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝐻𝑒𝑎𝑑 𝐶𝑜𝑎𝑐ℎ,” reads Bulawayo Chiefs statement.

Sibindi is a Caf A holder, a requirement for a head coach or assistant gaffer in the Premiership.

