Joshua Nkomo 24-year anniversary commemorations on

30 Jun, 2023 - 12:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Joshua Nkomo 24-year anniversary commemorations on Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo

The Chronicle

Online Reporter

THE Joshua Nkomo National Foundation is on Saturday set to hold a commemorate 24th anniversary of the death of former vice president, Dr Joshua Nkomo in Bulawayo at the Matsheumhophe Museum.

A mass celebration service is expected to be led by Father Similo Ncube of Christ the King Parish.

Close to 200 people are expected.

According to the program,  Minister of State for  Bulawayo metropolitan province,  Cde Judith Ncube is expected to grace the ceremony.

Dr Nkomo died on July 1, 1999, leaving behind a solid and rich legacy of the nationalist struggle, peace and unity.

He was laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre on July 5, 1999 where an estimated 100 000 mourners thronged the shrine to pay their last respects.

In 1996, Nkomo was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

His deteriorating health forced him to retreat from public life, although he continued to hold office until his death in 1999.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting