Joshua Nkomo 24-year anniversary commemorations on

Online Reporter

THE Joshua Nkomo National Foundation is on Saturday set to hold a commemorate 24th anniversary of the death of former vice president, Dr Joshua Nkomo in Bulawayo at the Matsheumhophe Museum.

A mass celebration service is expected to be led by Father Similo Ncube of Christ the King Parish.

Close to 200 people are expected.

According to the program, Minister of State for Bulawayo metropolitan province, Cde Judith Ncube is expected to grace the ceremony.

Dr Nkomo died on July 1, 1999, leaving behind a solid and rich legacy of the nationalist struggle, peace and unity.

He was laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre on July 5, 1999 where an estimated 100 000 mourners thronged the shrine to pay their last respects.

In 1996, Nkomo was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

His deteriorating health forced him to retreat from public life, although he continued to hold office until his death in 1999.