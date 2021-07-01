Joshua Nkomo dies – world leaders mourn death of a liberator

The death of one of Zimbabwe’s founding fathers Dr Joshua Nkomo on July 1, 1999 sent shockwaves across the world with eminent leaders at the time describing him as a fearless freedom fighter whose vision was to see a free and united Zimbabwe.

Below are some of the reactions by world leaders on the death of Dr Nkomo:

South African President Thabo Mbeki

“On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, allow me to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Government and the people of Zimbabwe and the bereaved family of Mr Joshua Nkomo.

“Many amongst us may not be aware that you Comrade President and Comrade Nkomo bequeathed a legacy of patriotic unity and co-operation which has served as an inspiring example to South Africans. The importance of. This legacy is even more relevant to out continent today.

“At this moment of grief for you Mr President, and the people of Zimbabwe, we share the pain and sorrow that has been brought upon you by the loss of such a senior and important member of the Government and an outstanding figure in your struggle for liberation.”

The President of the State of Palestine, Cde Yasser Arafat, consoled Zimbabwe at the loss of “of a great son.”

South Deputy President Jacob Zuma

“Comrade Nkomo takes his place among those exalted sons of our great continent Africa who have made an exceptional contribution to the liberation of their people at great cost to themselves,” said Mr Zuma.

Former South African President Nelson Mandela

“He was one of those freedom fighters who stood up for justice at a most difficult time in the course of our struggle. . . We send our deepest condolences to his family.”

OAU secretary-general Dr Salim Ahmed

“. . . I wish to convey our condolences to Your Excellency, the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe for the loss of a veteran and respected leader in the liberation of Zimbabwe and that of Africa as a whole. His admirable sense of patriotism, courage and determination in the pursuit of higher human ideas, are virtues that have inspired many of us and that we will always cherish,” said Dr Salim.

Malawian President Bakili Muluzi

“The Government and people of Malawi join me in extending to Your Excellency and through you to all members of the bereaved family, our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies, and may the Lord sustain them in this time of grief.”

Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo

“Cde Nkomo was an indomitable fighter for African liberation and, particularly for the independence of Zimbabwe. An astute politician and patriot, this heroic figure will be remembered equally for the spirit of co-operation between him and your good self which guaranteed peace stability and progress that Zimbabwe has enjoyed over many years after independence.”

Former Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda

“His leadership qualities can be measured by the success of the Unity Accord. This is the kind of leadership Africa needs in order to achieve a peaceful continent… Of all the politicians I worked with in the fight against colonialism, Nkomo showed unique heroism.”

The Chinese vice President Cde Hu Jianto

“I wish to express my heartfelt sympathy and deep condolence to you, and through you to the Government and people of Zimbabwe, as well as the Nkomo family,” said Cde Hu.

National University of Science and Technology Vice chancellor Professor Phineas Makhurane

“We are really shattered. The whole of the country and the Matabeleland region will be different without him. It will be impossible to fill his role. At the same time, we must thank the Lord that we benefitted from him.”

Bulawayo Mayor Abel Siwela

“The whole of Bulawayo including myself, is shattered by the death of Vice-President Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo” city mayor, Mr Abel Siwela said yesterday (July 1, 1999).j

“This is a very serious blow, the biggest we have ever had. All of us came through that hand,” said Mr Siwela.

The speaker of parliament, Cde Cyril Ndebele

“As a legislature which was borne out of the long and resolute years of the personal sacrifices of the late Cde Joshua Nkomo, we are left with a deep sense of sorrow at his death after a long struggle with his health.”