Joshua Nkomo inspired many businesspersons: Esat

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

THE late Vice-President, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo, had a strong desire to empower locals and transform Zimbabwe’s economy, veteran Bulawayo businessman, Mr Mohamed Esat, has said.

Several prominent figures including President Mnangagwa have paid homage to Father Zimbabwe’s legacy as the country commemorates the 23rd anniversary of his death.

The late Dr Nkomo, one of the pioneers of the country’s Second Umvukela/Chimurenga, succumbed to cancer on July 1, 1999 at the age of 82 and was laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

Speaking from a business perspective Mr Esat, who operates one of the oldest clothing retail shops, HE Esats and Sons, said the late Dr Nkomo suggested numerous business ideas, some of which are taking off years after his passing on.

While financial challenges stalled several of his projects, he said those that are being implemented are bearing fruit and have the potential to assist the country in reducing unemployment.

Mr Esat said Dr Nkomo inspired and groomed several businesspeople in Bulawayo and beyond, with the majority venturing into farming.

He said the idea of building a new Bulawayo was brought by the late Vice-President who also suggested the establishment of Export Processing Zones (EPZ), which were meant to connect the city with the export markets through railway.

Dr Nkomo is also credited for openly demanding that land be returned to Zimbabweans and also backed billionaire Mr Strive Masiyiwa during his early days of establishing Econet Wireless Company. Father Zimbabwe also initiated the establishment of the Esigodini tomato processing project, among others.

“Dr Nkomo’s vision was very straightforward and always said we need all players including foreigners to help develop the country,” said Mr Esat, who said he worked closely with the late nationalist.

Mr Esat said Dr Nkomo wanted to build a new Bulawayo and had begun to work on that.

He said the idea of Dr Nkomo’s EPZ zone model was successfully established but is not operational.

Mr Esat said the operationalisation of the EPZ zone will help to promote export growth and industrialisation through enhanced distribution of products and supply of key raw materials duty free.

“Dr Nkomo was a visionary leader who during his time came up with different business and development initiatives.

The Ekusileni project was his idea,” said Mr Esat.

He said there was a need to develop new cities to reduce congestion.

Mr Esat said Bulawayo lost many companies to cities such as Harare due to water shortages and hoped many of them will return now that Bulawayo has adequate water supplies. — @SikhulekelaniM1.