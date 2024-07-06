Joshua Nkomo Legacy Restoration Project Trust to host drugs and substance awareness event at White City

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

AS part of the ongoing commemorations to mark the 25th anniversary of the death of Father Zimbabwe, the Joshua Nkomo Legacy Restoration Project Trust will host a drugs and substance awareness event at White City Stadium next week.

The event provides an opportunity for citizens in general and young people in particular, a platform and opportunity to reflect on the principles and values that brought people together and to connect with the dedication and sacrifices which were made by our heroes and heroines in liberating this country

The Trust chairperson Mr Mehluli Moyo said the momentous and historic event will be held on July 11, with the day’s proceedings starting off at the popular D-Square near Mpopoma High School where the procession will head to White City Stadium for the main celebrations.

“Every year as the Joshua Nkomo Legacy Restoration project Trust, we organise and host the Joshua Nkomo annual celebrations. For this year, after engagements and consultations with various stakeholders including Government, we are hosting this momentous and historic event on July 11 at White City Stadium. It is a very important event as it gives us a platform and opportunity to reflect on the principles and values that brought people together and to connect with the dedication and sacrifices which were made by our heroes and heroines in liberating this country,” said Mr Moyo.

He said the event will run under the theme, “Learning from the past to correct the present and determine the future,” a theme which is inspired by the determination to join the fight against drugs and substance abuse especially when it comes to young people.

“In his words, Father Zimbabwe himself said and I quote, “the young people will not die, young people will serve it,” end of quote. We therefore need to learn from the wisdom of our icon, his teachings and apply that today to save our young people from being destroyed by these social ills so that they will be there to tell their story and that the future of our country will be in safe hands,” said Mr Moyo.

He added;

“We have organized a procession that will symbolise the life and works of Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo and ofcourse other heroes and heroines who freed us from colonial bondage and all their works after independence in uniting the people and building this great nation going forward.

We therefore invite various stakeholders to be part of this event and going forward as the Joshua Nkomo Legacy Restoration Project Trust, we will be rolling out a number of programmes that will seek to successfully implement, promote and sustain his legacy.”

Speaking at the official launch of the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan for 2024-2030 in Harare last month, President Mnangagwa told guests who included the country’s two Vice Presidents, Retired General Constantino Chiwenga and Retired Colonel Kembo Mohadi that there is no nation which will develop in totality if a portion of its citizens is addicted to drugs and in this regard, the scourge of drug and substance abuse has to be dealt with decisively as the nation marches towards Vision 2030.

The thrust of the Plan is to improve the health and security of Zimbabweans as enshrined in its Vision of A Healthy and Secure Nation Free From Illicit Drugs and Substances.

President Mnangagwa said the drug and substance abuse has become a significant public health, socio-economic and national security challenge as well as a potential threat to the country’s development trajectory.

The President said the scourge knows no bounds and is affecting all socio-economic levels and across religious groupings, destroying lives and families adding that it is further undermining the social fabric of the country, particularly the youth who are productive segments of the economy.

“In this regard, the Second Republic continues to collaborate with all stakeholders in tackling the menace of drug and substance abuse. This has seen the establishment of the Inter-Ministerial Committee, a multi-sectoral National Committee and a Fund to support our response