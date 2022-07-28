Josta leaves Bosso by mutual consent

Stanford Chiwanga, Online News Editor

JOEL ‘Josta’ Ngodzo has agreed to terminate his Highlanders contract by mutual consent, the club confirmed last night.

The former FC Platinum and Caps United midfielder re-joined Bosso last year in April as a free agent from Zambian side BuildCon.

He has been a peripheral figure at Highlanders, with fitness issues affecting him.

“The Club can confirm that it has parted ways with Joel ‘Josta’ Ngodzo on mutual terms. We are grateful for the contributions he made towards the club during his stay at Bosso. We wish him well in his new endeavours,” Highlanders tweeted.

Ngodzo is expected to join Bulawayo City. Struggling Caps United are also in the running to snap up their former player, who won the Soccer Star of the Year accolade while turning out for the Green Machine in 2019.

Last week Bulawayo City coach Farai Tawachera confirmed that the club wants Ngodzo.

“The management is handling that issue. Mine is to wait for the guy to pitch up at training and we go. We are looking to sign three players, but in my view, the process is getting slow. We need players like now and l am hopeful we will get the players we want. Our big brothers are promising to assist us and we are hopeful. There is a need to speed up the process,” said Tawachera.