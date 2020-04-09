Jostling for Bosso posts starts

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

JOSTLING for executive Highlanders positions whose elections are due in February next year has started with four candidates eyeing the chairman’s post and another interested in the committee member’s position.

No names have so far been thrown around for the now ceremonial secretary general position since most of his key duties have been taken over by the chief executive officer. Israel Moyo is the incumbent secretary general.

A former player, a city businessman who has interests in sports bars, a former executive member and a local farmer with security background, have shown interest in the chairman’s position. The incumbent Kenneth Mhlophe, according to sources, intends to seek re-election.

One candidate has so far come forward for the committee member’s position held by the outgoing Wisdom Mabhena who has served the mandatory three terms.

“It’s not yet clear what really caused people to declare their interests this early but indications are that it’s going to be very exciting heading towards the election. Our hope and wish are that people won’t destabilise operations at the institution including the main team to create animosity towards those in position of authority at the moment,” said one of the sources.

One of the aspiring candidates for the chairmanship was coy when Chronicle Sport asked him about the developments.

“Aren’t elections next year? All card-carrying members are eligible in terms of the constitution to contest This by the way is not to validate your questions,” he said.

The committee member aspirant confirmed his interest but requested not to have his name publicised now.

“I am surprised how this came to the media but since you guys now know my only request is that don’t mention my name now. I will definitely throw my name for the committee member ’s post. I believe members will give me thumbs up. So far, those that I have confided in have not expressed reservations,” he said.

The prospective candidate has been involved in behind-the-scene activities at the club.

Efforts to contact other chairmanship aspirants were fruitless yesterday but of interest will be the former player’s candidature, if the claims prove true.

“There has always been calls for former players to take up administrative roles at the club as opposed to just waiting to coach the team. I am sure he has decided to heed the members’ calls and we wait to see how it will work out but it promises to be interesting,” said a club member.