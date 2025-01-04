Journalist helps deliver baby in the dead of night

Chronicle Writers

IN the dead of night, around 2AM on Christmas Eve, a chance encounter transformed two friends — journalist, Patrick Chitumba and Tinashe Chikwata — into unlikely heroes. After a night out in Mkoba 15 suburb, they were approached by Lewis Simbarashe Ngazire, a frantic husband pleading for help. His wife, Lilian (19), was in active labour and needed to be rushed to Mkoba Polyclinic in Mkoba 13 suburb.

As Ngazire recounted his wife’s situation in the car, they both assumed they would simply drop her off at the nearby clinic, conveniently located en route to where Chitumba stays. However, upon arriving at the house, they met a scene of escalating panic. A group of concerned neighbours had gathered outside, urgently informing them that Lilian’s labour had progressed rapidly, and she was already in the throes of childbirth.

“We quickly sprang into action, entering the room to find her in labour. Despite having no prior experience, we knew we had to act fast to ensure the safety of both Lilian and her baby. Perhaps it was the courage gained from our earlier evening out that prompted us to take charge of the situation,” said Chitumba.

With a power outage plunging the house into darkness, they relied on their phone torches to navigate the situation. Though lacking medical training, Chikwata quickly called his friend, Dr Tafara Gapare, a medical practitioner at Claybank Hospital in Gweru, for emergency guidance.

Following Dr Gapare’s instructions over the phone, Chitumba and Chikwata assisted with the delivery. They donned surgical gloves and, with the doctor’s precise directions, successfully tied and cut the umbilical cord.

After this dramatic birth, the duo transported the exhausted mother and her newborn to Mkoba Polyclinic for further medical care, ensuring a safe and happy ending to their unexpected Christmas Eve adventure.

Gweru Mayor Councillor Martin Chivhoko commended the selfless act and quick thinking of the two friends, calling it a true Christmas miracle.

“It was on the 24th around 2.30AM when a healthy baby girl was brought in by Patrick Chitumba and his friend. The baby was fit, pink and wrapped in a blanket. The mother and baby are fine and have since been discharged,” he said.

A recently released Zimbabwe Demographic Health Survey (ZDHS) has revealed alarming figures — nearly one in five births in the past five years occurred at home, a stark reminder of the challenges faced by the country’s healthcare system. Experts have unanimously condemned this figure as unacceptably high.

The report indicates that only 77 percent of births took place in healthcare institutions, a far cry from the desired level. When contacted for comment, Dr Gapare said he thought the call was random.

“It is the first time I have received such a call. I am used to receiving such calls from hospitals that are equipped. So, I had to quickly think outside the box and assist by giving instructions to save the baby and the mother.”

A wave of relief washed over him when Chikwata called moments later, confirming their safe arrival at the clinic and reporting that both mother and baby were stable.

“I felt happy and relieved as well,” said the doctor.

Dr Gapare stressed the importance of hospital deliveries, explaining that numerous complications can arise during pregnancy and childbirth, and having access to qualified medical professionals is essential for both mother and baby.

“Before delivery, the baby might get distressed while in the womb. The mother might start bleeding while in labour and sometimes the baby might be big such that the mother will not be able to do a normal delivery. If such things are encountered, there will be a need for an emergency Caesarean section to save both the mother and the baby and this can only be done at a health facility,” he said.

Dr Gapare explained that immediately after delivery, it is crucial to separate the baby from the placenta using sterile equipment. This procedure is essential to prevent any risk of the baby bleeding to death.

“Soon after delivery, the mother will need to get medication known as oxytocin which helps to contract the womb so that she does not bleed to death. The mother also has to be examined to check if there are tears in the birth passage; these are very common. There are situations where the baby might become breathless soon after birth and, in such situations, oxygen will be needed. These are just a few examples to show that deliveries should be done in health facilities under supervision,” he said.

A wide smile spread across Lilian’s face as she spotted Chitumba and Chikwata approaching her lodgings in Mkoba 13. She was busy washing dishes outside their rented room, but her joy was evident.

“I remember you two; you are the ones who assisted me and my baby,” she said with a smile on her face. Lilian shared that she married Ngazire early last year and that they had named their daughter Lilian Miguel.

“We got married last year and we are very happy with this blessing from God. She is our first born.” When asked how she felt while waiting for her husband to return with an ambulance or any vehicle, she said she tried to remain calm and avoid panicking.

“I tried not to panic or make unnecessary movements. I had this belief that everything would be fine and yes, everything went on well,” she said. Chikwata remarked that divine intervention was at work during those early hours.

“Imagine if we had not stopped for that man? He frantically stopped our vehicle as if he wanted to throw himself in front of our car. At the house, upon seeing that no assistance was coming, I had to call a medical doctor who assisted us. I am grateful that the mother and the baby are safe,” he said.