Journalists urged to test for HIV

Nqobile Bhebhe in Chinhoyi

JOURNALISTS have been urged to test and not be shy to disclose their HIV status as that would aid in the fight against the spread of the virus.

The call comes as the country aims to reach the global target of ending Aids by 2030.

The third Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) seeks to end the HIV/Aids pandemic by 2030 with experts saying this will be achieved when the number of new HIV infections and Aids-related deaths decline by 90 percent between 2010 and 2030.

Speaking to journalists in Chinhoyi today during a media tour of Mashonaland West, Ms Irene Musarapasi, ZNNP+ Mashonaland West province coordinator said it is critical for all Zimbabweans to know their HIV status.

“It is important for people to know and disclose their HIV status, yes it a process but we should strive to disclose.

“In my view journalists should not also shy away to disclose their HIV status. My appeal is to journalists, get tested and diclose,” she said.

“Think about your family, don’t be shy as it is your life.”

She also urged people living with HIV to 100 percent adhere to treatment regimes saying its critical to prolong life.

Journalists drawn from various media houses across the country are touring National Aids Council (NAC) interventions projects in collaboration with strategic partners in Mashonaland West.