Journalists urged to uphold ethics to address media complaints

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

JOURNALISTS have been urged to adhere to ethics to avoid complaints that have been made against media houses following the publication of some stories.

Speaking during a Public Media Engagement Meeting on Media Complaints Mechanism in Bulawayo, the Voluntary Media Council executive director Mr Loughty Dube said ethics still play a key role in journalism despite technological advancements that have seen more people posing as journalists.

“We receive complaints as a council, many of which emanate from stories that are divorced from a code of ethics which should be governing every journalist. Technology has also further complicated things but we hope that we all get to a point where we realise we must keep the public informed, entertained and educated without causing any harm,” he said.

“We also encourage members of the public, journalists and organisations to also approach us with complaints as we are ready to attend to such issues.”

VMCZ is a professional media self-regulatory body set up in 2007 by Zimbabwean journalists and other stakeholders in civil society who subscribe to the principles of media freedom, accountability, independence, and ethical journalism.

VMCZ’s mission is to promote a strong and ethical media with the ability to contribute to building a more democratic and just society within policy and legal environments that facilitate growth and development of independent, pluralistic, and free media.