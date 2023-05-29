Journey to JoyRukanza’s first full-body project

Langalakhe Mabena

SHE is a bomb ready to explode as the moment for her to take over the international music scene has arrived. The name JoyRukanza will definitely go down in history as the most lucrative new school voice to ever emerge from Zimbabwe.

The United Kingdom-based award-winning songbird will be dropping her much anticipated full-length album titled MatterMoreForSis which will be released worldwide on her birthday on June 23.

Of course, the build-up process to the album has been amazing as JoyRukanza took her fans on a three-year journey, grooming and taking them to her inner circle of creativity, preparing them to fully get the gist and understand the final main project MatterMoreForSis.

Born Joy Roselyn Rukanzakanza in Bulawayo, the Pumula-bred muso discovered her musical talent when she led her high school (Sizane High School) choir through regional competitions as the captain.

Many, especially in Zimbabwe and South Africa, got to know of her after she collaborated with South African rapper KiD X in 2020 on a song titled New Day. Unfortunately, she did not start making waves on the KiD X collabo.

She worked with local producer DJ Skaiva on the song Shingirira, and yes, she is the voice behind the song which scooped numerous awards including a Zimbabwe Music Award. A couple of singles were released in the past years, but in 2021, locals saw an upgraded JoyRukanza musically as she dropped an international single Queendom with visuals, a piece of art that established her as one of the most sought-after artistes from Zimbabwe.

In the same year, she staged a memorable show dubbed “Forêt Tropicale” at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) which saw artistes like KiD X, Azana (SA), KBrizzy, Noluntu J, Ryan Synth, Suhn Forever and Mawiza, helping her in realising her dream.

While the world almost slept on her, she bounced back with a surprise, as she became the first Zimbabwean to perform at the Maida Vale Studios, after an invitation by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) to perform at the complex.

Maida Vale Studios is a multifaceted venue of seven BBC sound studios in West London. It has been used to record thousands of classical music, popular music and drama sessions for artistes for nearly a century including the Beatles, David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Bing Crosby, Nirvana, and the John Peel sessions.

The Maida Vale gig changed JoyRukanza’s life and career as she became listed with elite artistes from the 21st century including Beyonce, Rihanna, John Legend, Sam Smith, and the late Amy Winehouse, to mention a few, who have performed at the historical Maida Vale Studios.

“The performance meant a lot to me because it’s very rare for one to receive such an invite to perform at the heritage and historic compound, the same place where great world class musicians like The Beatles and Beyonce performed,” said JoyRukanza after her episode was broadcast on November 6, 2022.

This year, JoyRukanza is back for more. MatterMoreForSis will definitely break records as it is a well-orchestrated body of art, which she nurtured in three years.

The 11-track album inherently tells the story of a woman and her different experiences with unrequited love. It uses the power of a double-barrelled title to reference metamorphosis — a scientific transformation from an immature to an adult form in distinct stages. It draws parallels with metamorphosis in two ways.

“First, it narrates a love story where the protagonist transitions through various stages of grief after being heartbroken. She is angry, depressed, and unwilling to love before slowly accepting her fate, finding her path, and loving again,” explained JoyRukanza.

The album uses a dynamic fusion of disparate tempos, tones, and moods to convey the transformation message.

“Secondly, the album is an ode to women to prioritise their happiness. Present-day society expects women to endure unfortunate circumstances as a display of strength and power. Through this project, I appeal to women to find the strength to abandon unfortunate situations, take inventory of what matters to them, and prioritise that,” said JoyRukanza.