Joy as Mlugulu Clinic is commissioned

Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Evelyn Ndlovu (left) stresses a point to Minister of Energy and Power Development Edgar Moyo (third from left), Matobo Rural District Council officials, community leaders and health officials during a tour of Mlugulu Clinic after it’s commissioning in Matobo District, Matabeleland South Province yesterday. — Picture Eliah Saushoma

Peter Matika, [email protected]

THE commissioning of Mlugulu Clinic in Mafela Village, in Matobo District yesterday ignited excitement among locals who for years have been forced to travel long distances to access health care services. Villagers from Ward 24 in the district said at times they were forced to forgo seeking health care services because they feared being attacked by wild animals. Prior to the opening of Mlugulu Clinic, which is named after a herbal tree, villagers had to travel 15km to seek health care services.

In interviews soon after the commissioning of the clinic by Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, villagers hailed the Second Republic for establishing a health facility at their doorstep.

“We are happy with projects being implemented by the Government. We now have a clinic closer to us unlike in the past when we had to risk being attacked by animals and thugs by travelling to other clinics located 20km away,” said Esnath Ncube. With a baby strapped on her back, she said at times sick people had to hire donkey-drawn carts to ferry them to the clinic.

Ncube said the idea of establishing a clinic was first mooted in early 2016 but only came into fruition following the advent of the Second Republic, through devolution.

“For us it is a dream come true and we are grateful to our leader, President Mnangagwa who intervened,” she said.

Another villager, Amos Ndlovu said the closest health care facility was Bhazha clinic which is 20 kilometres from the village.

“As you can see this is a remote area. For years we have had to travel long distances to seek medical attention.

“Had it not been for the Second Republic, we still would have been travelling long distances for attention.

“By now we should have a hospital instead of a clinic. Not that I am not grateful but I am trying to say that the Government is doing all it can to ensure that everyone and every place is not left behind in its vision to transform the nation into an upper-middle income economy by 2030.

“I want to speak on behalf of the people of this district and say we are against these sanctions,” Ndlovu said.

He said he was delighted that women, who are more at risk of being attacked by criminals, now have a health facility that is closer to their door step.

“The Second Republic is walking the talk and we are happy to see that we are progressing as a nation.

“I am actually at a loss for words to thank President Mnangagwa for providing us with a clinic right at our doorstep, we are truly grateful for his drive and love for the people of Zimbabwe.

“We therefore want to commend the Government for responding to our plea by building this clinic,” Ndlovu said.

The clinic, which is manned by two nurses and has a visiting doctor, boasts of consultation rooms, a labour ward, an incineration facility, a pharmacy and a store room where drugs are kept. The Second Republic has been working around the clock implementing comprehensive reforms to improve health care services.

Dr Ndlovu said the commissioning of Mlugulu was iconic and unique to the hearts of her family as it shared a name with her late uncle Mlugulu Moyo. She said the clinic is set to transform people’s lives as they now have a health facility close to them.

“The Second Republic is leaving no one and no place behind in terms of development. We built a clinic for you using devolution funds and there will be no travelling long distances to access health care services,” said Dr Ndlovu.

“As the people of Matobo District you have shown true allegiance to the Government of Zimbabwe by working hard as a team, towards the completion of this clinic.

“You took heed that the provision of a healthcare facility is the basic cornerstone aimed at improving your general health as a people as well as meeting the particular needs of good health,” she said.

Dr Ndlovu said President Mnangagwa made it clear that his mandate and that of the Second Republic was to revive the economy by 2030.

“This can only be made possible by all development actors implementing the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1): which covers the period of 2021-2025 (NDS1). I am pleased to note that Matobo Rural District Council did not hesitate to make use of the devolution funds that were allocated to it towards projects that contribute to the strengthening of social infrastructure and social safety nets which is paramount to the achievement of national development strategies,” Dr Ndlovu said.

“The involvement of the community by contributing both labour and material resources in the form of bricks, quarry, pits and river sand including ferrying of water to the project site is highly commended. I encourage you to continue with the spirit of team work as you embark on other projects,” she said.

The clinic is set to benefit about 3 500 people in the ward and its surrounding areas.

“The issue of walking a distance of 30km to Marula Clinic in Mangwe district and 40km to Nathisa Clinic is now a thing of the past. I want to appreciate His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa for availing devolution funds to local authorities in Zimbabwe.

“This has massively brought development and service delivery to our communities,” said Dr Ndlovu.

The event was also attended by the Minister of Energy and Power Development, Edgar Moyo.