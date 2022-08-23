Joy for Bulawayo teams in Chibuku Super Cup

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THREE teams from Bulawayo — Bulawayo Chiefs, Chicken Inn and Highlanders — kept alive their hopes of ending the season with silverware after they progressed to the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup.

Glory is what the trio yearns for and the Chibuku Super Cup is the shortest route to lifting a trophy. They will play in the quarter-finals on the weekend of September 17-18.

Bulawayo Chiefs and 2019 Chibuku Super Cup champions Highlanders won by identical 1-0 score-lines against ZPC Kariba and Triangle United, respectively. Chicken Inn were 2-0 victors over Harare City.

Chiefs, who got their solitary goal from Billy Veremu and Chicken Inn, were both at home, while Bosso, who benefited from an own goal by Triangle United goalkeeper Taurai Chitsumba put up a brave fight at Gibbo to advance to the quarter-finals.



The trio will be hoping to avoid each other in the quarter-finals when PSL conducts the draw for the last eight.

Save for Chiefs, Bosso and Chicken Inn made it to last year’s quarter-finals, but both sides failed to progress to the semi-finals.

Chiefs made a huge investment at the beginning of the 2021/22 season, bringing in Portuguese coach Nilton Terroso with the hope of turning their fortunes around and they will want to see the investment paying off by lifting the Chibuku Super Cup.

Besides Terroso, Chiefs signed a number of experienced players in the form of striker Perfect Chikwende, defence twins Elvis and Kelvin, as well as Kelvin Madzongwe.

Chicken Inn, third in the title race with 45 points in 24 matches and trailing leaders FC Platinum by six points, have been let down by inconsistency in the title race. The Gamecocks could be keen on maintaining their confidence by going past the quarter-finals.

Highlanders skipper Ariel Sibanda, who led his side to Chibuku Super Cup glory in 2019, wants his team to keep their feet on the ground and take each game as it comes.

“Obviously we’re happy that we managed to make it to the next round of the competition. The guys fought hard for the victory and coming with an away win is a confidence booster.

“What we will continue doing is work hard, try to get through to the next round but at present, attention is redirected to the league,” said Sibanda.

When Bosso won the title in 2019, they were the only Bulawayo team that managed to go beyond the first round.

Only five teams — Highlanders, FC Platinum, Dynamos, Black Rhinos and Chicken Inn — who made it to last year’s quarter-finals, managed to sail through.

Defending champions, FC Platinum beat Tenax CS FC 2-0, while Dynamos edged Whawha 1-0. Black Rhinos gored Harare giants Caps United 1-0.

Last year’s losing finalists, Ngezi Platinum Stars suffered a shock 2-0 home defeat to Herentals. Manica Diamonds, who started the season brightly before fading, beat Yadah 2-0.

Chibuku Super Cup first round results

Saturday: Chicken Inn 2-0 Harare City, FC Platinum

2-0 Tenax CS FC, Black Rhinos 1-0 Caps United, Ngezi Platinum Stars

0-2 Herentals

Sunday: Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 ZPC Kariba, Manica Diamonds

2-0 Yadah, Dynamos 1-0 Whawha, Triangle United 0-1 Highlanders

— @ZililoR