Joy for Chik Aljoy after landing role on Diep City

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LOVERS of South African soapies in Zimbabwe have been given one more reason to keep watching Mzansi Magic’s DiepCity as popular comedian Chik Aljoy (born Aljoy Anesu Chikowo) has joined the cast.

Diep City has been home to some of the finest Zimbabwean actors including Chrispen Nyathi and Mluleki Moyo and Chik Aljoy is the latest addition to the team.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, the skits man said landing the Goodplan role in Diep City has proven that determination and hard work breeds success.

“It’s (landing a role on Diep City) a dream come true. It’s all proof that dreams do come true and we are what we think of ourselves,” he said.

He said this is not his first acting stint as he has featured in various theatre productions before.

“Before comedy, I’ve always been an actor. I’ve done a lot of theatrical acting, but this is huge because these (Diep City actors) are the people we grew up watching.”

On the telenovela, Chik Aljoy is rubbing shoulders with South African seasoned faces of the television in form of Dawn Thandeka King and Mduduzi Mabaso.

Famous for his comic skits around the streets of Johannesburg, Chik Aljoy described his new role as, “the biggest television role for me”.

There is a lot to celebrate for Chik Aljoy as he has been nominated for the forthcoming Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) under the Outstanding Comedian category where he will battle Q Dube, Frank Chirisa, and MaForty for the coveted gong.

Zimbabwean exports to the rainbow nation have unquestionably changed the television industry with the likes of Tongayi Chirisa and Ernest Posa Ndlovu featuring in major productions. – @eMKlass_49