Joyous Celebration member Eric Moyo’s tragic end leaves fans in mourning

Mthabisi Tshuma,Showbiz Writer

Multi-award-winning South African music ensemble Joyous Celebration is in mourning following the untimely death of one of its members, Zimbabwean-born Eric Moyo.

The renowned gospel singer passed away on Wednesday morning after a brief illness.

Tragically, Eric Moyo collapsed onstage during a performance with Joyous Celebration in South Africa. He took his last breath at the age of 41 in a hospital in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape.

In a heartfelt statement, Joyous Celebration paid tribute to Moyo as a talented singer who poured his heart into his craft until his last moments.

“Eric Pheli Moyo, a Zimbabwean-born member of Joyous Celebration, passed away after a brief illness. Discovered by Lindelani Mkhize in 2014, Eric joined Joyous Celebration from Joyous 18 and consistently delivered unforgettable performances until his unfortunate death on December 20th, 2023.

“As a tenor singer, Eric brought joy to many through his electric performances and unique songs. A snazzy dresser of note, his stage presence was unmatched,” the statement reads.

Joyous Celebration acknowledged that Moyo’s passing creates a profound void in the Joyous Family, emphasising that his legacy will endure through his impactful contributions to the gospel music genre.

“While we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate his life and the impact he had on those around him. Eric Moyo may no longer be with us, but his spirit will live on through the beautiful music he created. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. “We are in communication with his family, and we will share the information regarding his funeral arrangements on our social media platforms as soon as the family makes it available to us,” the statement concludes.

Notably, Eric Moyo was the first winner of Idols East Africa, earning a recording contract as part of his victory in the Idols series. Subsequently, he joined the esteemed South African gospel group, Joyous Celebration. – @mthabisi_mthire