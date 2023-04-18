JoyRukanza nominated for Zim Achievers Awards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO-bred songstress JoyRukanza (born Joy Roselyn Rukanzakanza) has been nominated in two categories of this year’s Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (UK edition).

The forthcoming awards are slated for this Saturday in London.

JoyRukanza who runs Project Qeqesha, an initiative that aims at challenging the status quo by addressing components that affect female student education in rural and impoverished communities is nominated in the Professional of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Music (Female) categories.

In the Outstanding Achievement in Music (Female) category, she is up against Hazel Mak, Valeree and Blessing Annatoria Chitapa while in the Professional of the Year category, she is up against Prof Caroline Makaka, Tadiwa Mubvumbi CA, Farai Mwashita, Belvin Tawuya and Portia Mushambi.

JoyRukanza who is one of the fastest-growing new school musicians in the country said she is elated to have her talent recognised.

“It is my first time being nominated on an international platform so not only am I eclectic, but I am extremely proud of myself. This nomination is such a big moment for me and a great nod from the Zimbabwean community.

“It’s an honour to be recognised, not only as a professional of the year but as a female musician as well because that’s really my reality – juggling both passions. I’m especially proud to be recognised among high Zimbabwean achievers, but above all, I’m encouraged to go further with my talents,” she said.

JoyRukanza said she anticipates releasing her debut album this year.

“This year, I’m releasing my debut album and the rest of the year will include promotional activities for the launch. People can expect to see videos, exciting collaborations, and hopefully some tours here and there.”

In 2021, the songstress released her debut song “New Day” featuring South Africa’s hip-hop sensation and multi-award act – KiD X. After a successful reception of New Day, she followed up with another successful record, “Roses”.

This year, the Zim Achievers Awards will be celebrating its 12th anniversary in the UK. Founded in 2010 to honour, recognise and celebrate Zimbabwean change makers around the world, the movement has grown to create a network across all the continents. – @mthabisi_mthire