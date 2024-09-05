JoyRukanza returns to Bulawayo for ground-breaking live album launch

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Internationally acclaimed songstress JoyRukanza has arrived in Bulawayo and is ready to captivate her fans with the live launch of her debut album MatterForMoreSis.

The highly anticipated event, dubbed “JoyRukanza and the MatterForMoreSis Orchestra”, is scheduled for this Saturday at the Zimbabwe Music Academy in Bulawayo.

In a ground-breaking move for the local music scene, the launch will feature an all-female choral ensemble, a fresh and innovative approach that sets a new standard for many artists in the country.

For JoyRukanza who is based in the USA, the event will also serve as a homecoming, reuniting her with her childhood fans and followers from her days as a choir member at Sizane High School.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, JoyRukanza shared her excitement and dedication to making the event unforgettable.

“I’ve been in Zimbabwe for some time now, preparing for this launch. The rehearsals and preparations have been going smoothly, and I’m ecstatic. Fans can expect reimagined versions of my album, and yes, I’ve held a live show in Bulawayo before, but this one is special,” said JoyRukanza.

