JoyRukanza to grace Canada Music Week

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

As Canada Music Week marks its 42nd anniversary in June, local musician JoyRukanza, is set to shine among the stellar lineup that will illuminate Toronto from June 1 to 8.

Canada Music Week, the nation’s premier annual event dedicated to the entertainment industry, aims to champion Canadian music, support local talent, and cultivate a deeper appreciation for contemporary music among young Canadians.

JoyRukanza, renowned for her 2020 collaboration with South African artiste KiD X on the hit track “New Day”, eagerly expressed her pride in representing Zimbabwe on the international stage.

Taking to social media, she shared her excitement, stating, “I’m incredibly proud and thrilled to be selected to perform at Canada Music Week in Toronto this June. As an independent Zimbabwean artiste, it’s a dream come true to connect with my fans, collaborate with industry greats, and share the stage with fellow artistes. Canada, see you soon!”

This opportunity marks a significant milestone for JoyRukanza, as she showcases her talent alongside renowned musicians from around the world, leaving a sprinkle of Zimbabwean magic in the hearts of fans.

For Canada Music Week, she will join over 50 international artistes.

– @MbuleloMpofu