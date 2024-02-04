JoyRukanza’s international dream takes flight

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Growing up in the streets of Pumula, JoyRukanza harboured dreams of showcasing her vocal prowess to the world, and now that dream is turning into a reality.

Last year marked a significant breakthrough when she graced the stage at the renowned BBC Maida Vale Studios, earning recognition in prestigious arts showcases. This year, her journey continues as she gears up for Canada Music Week, a platform coveted by many artistes.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz from her base in the United States of America (USA), JoyRukanza expressed her belief that her brand has achieved international acclaim, evident in her selection to participate in such a distinguished event.

“I received an invitation to perform at the festival. While I cannot pinpoint exactly what warranted the invite, I think it might have been a combination of my artistic profile and music. I had an exciting and eventful year last year, showing an upward growth trajectory, and I intend to continue on that path and attract similar opportunities.

“I have graced the stages of the BBC Maida Vale Studios and various showcases in Philadelphia and New York. My dream is to perform at major stages like Coachella, Lollapalooza, Ultra, SXSW, AfroPunk, and AfroNation one day,” shared JoyRukanza. – @mthabisi_mthire.