JP delivers stellar performances in Kwekwe, Vic Falls

17 Apr, 2022 - 13:04 0 Views
0 Comments
JP delivers stellar performances in Kwekwe, Vic Falls Jah Prayzah

The Chronicle

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Jah Prayzah proved that he is a cut above the rest when he put up spirited performances in Victoria Falls and Kwekwe on Friday and Saturday.

The lanky musician reunited with Kwekwe fans after four years and put up a stellar performance before a capacity crowd at King Solomon’s Cafe. Fans from as far as Gweru, Kadoma and Harare thronged the cafe where they were treated to a world-class performance.

Jah Prayzah

Performing old and new tracks, the venue was electrifying with fans singing along to each and every song.

From 11pm when JP and his 3G band took to the stage, he gave fans a good run for their money with sing-along tracks till he left the stage around 3am.

The Kwekwe performance followed yet another successful one in Victoria Falls on Friday where he performed at the Mapopoma Festival.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting