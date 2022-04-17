JP delivers stellar performances in Kwekwe, Vic Falls

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Jah Prayzah proved that he is a cut above the rest when he put up spirited performances in Victoria Falls and Kwekwe on Friday and Saturday.

The lanky musician reunited with Kwekwe fans after four years and put up a stellar performance before a capacity crowd at King Solomon’s Cafe. Fans from as far as Gweru, Kadoma and Harare thronged the cafe where they were treated to a world-class performance.

Performing old and new tracks, the venue was electrifying with fans singing along to each and every song.

From 11pm when JP and his 3G band took to the stage, he gave fans a good run for their money with sing-along tracks till he left the stage around 3am.

The Kwekwe performance followed yet another successful one in Victoria Falls on Friday where he performed at the Mapopoma Festival.