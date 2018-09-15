JSC starts hunt for PG to replace Goba

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE Judicial Service Commission has started the process of recruiting a substantive Prosecutor-General to replace Advocate Ray Goba who resigned last month.

Adv Goba stepped down after he was suspended pending an investigation into his fitness for office.

In a statement yesterday, the JSC said individuals aspiring to take over the Prosecutor General job should be 40 years of age and qualify to be a Supreme Court judge.

The commission urged members of the public to nominate suitable candidates.

“The JSC announces that a vacancy of Prosecutor-General of the Republic of Zimbabwe has arisen. It is necessary to appoint a Prosecutor General for the Republic of Zimbabwe. In terms of section 259 (3) as read with section 180 (2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, members of the public are hereby invited to nominate suitably qualified persons to fill the above position,” read the statement.

“Section 178 of the Constitution provides that: A person is qualified for appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court if he or she is a Zimbabwean citizen and at least 40 years old and, in addition is or has been a judge of a court with unlimited jurisdiction in civil or criminal matters in a country in which the common law is Roman-Dutch and English is an official recognised language; or (b) for at least 10 years, whether continuously or not, he or she has been qualified to practise as a legal practitioner.”

“To be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court a person must be a fit and proper person to hold office as a judge,” read the statement.

The JSC said members of the public intending to nominate individuals for the post should obtain nomination forms at the JSC secretariat in Harare or Provincial Magistrate offices in the Capital, Bulawayo, Gweru, Gwanda, Masvingo, Mutare, Bindura and Chinhoyi.

“Alternatively, members of the public should download the nomination form on the JSC website www.jsc.org.zw <http://www.jsc.org.zw>,” read the statement.

All the nomination forms, the JSC said, should be completed by October 5.

The office of the PG has become contentious with its last three holders being fired for misconduct.

Adv Goba, who chose to resign pending an investigation into his conduct, becomes the third PG to leave office in the last 10 years.

The first to be removed from office was former Attorney-General Mr Sobusa Gula-Ndebele in May 2008, who doubled as head of criminal prosecution and civil litigation.

He was fired for misconduct.

The dismissal followed recommendations by a tribunal which investigated him.

Mr Gula-Ndebele was succeeded by Mr Johannes Tomana who was also removed from office last year after a tribunal found him to be grossly incompetent in the execution of his duties.

Mr Kumbirai Hodzi is Acting PG with effect from July 24 this year.

He was appointed when Adv Goba was suspended from office on a raft of misconduct allegations.

Adv Goba was suspended on allegations of failing to prosecute high-profile cases, travelling without Cabinet authority and use of abusive language, among other charges.

Mr Hodzi had been Deputy Attorney-General in charge of the Legal Advice Section since 2012. — @nqotshili