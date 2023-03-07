Judge calls for stiffer penalties for drug dealers

Leonard Ncube in Hwange

PARLIAMENT should urgently come up with stringent laws stipulating mandatory lengthy sentences against drug dealers for the country to win the war against drug and substance abuse.

This was said by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Maxwell Takuva when he officially opened the Hwange High Court circuit yesterday.

Last month, police launched a war against drug lords and drug abuse but it has since emerged that laws on drugs are vague resulting in police and prosecutors experiencing difficulties in coming up with appropriate charges.

Rampant drug abuse has caused serious damage especially among youths.

Recently 17 youths from Entumbane suburb in Bulawayo were rushed to Ingutsheni Central Hospital after abusing drugs.

Justice Takuva said due to lack of specific laws categorising some drugs as dangerous substances, police and prosecutors are finding it difficult to have drug dealers convicted.

In Hwange a drug dealer Lewis Paruzere was recently found not guilty and acquitted by a magistrate on technicalities associated with lack of a proper law after he was found with three sachets of crystal meth weighing 5 grammes.

Justice Takuva said there is a need for a properly structured multifaceted approach, including tightening laws and introducing lengthy mandatory sentences if the country is to decisively deal with the drugs and substance abuse menace.

He said drug abuse and corruption are some of the worst challenges facing the country, with substance abuse blamed for most crimes.

“ It is true that the laws on drugs are vague resulting in police and prosecutors experiencing difficulties in coming up with appropriate charges. This will have a bearing on the penalty that is ultimately imposed on the culprit,” said Justice Takuva.

He said President Mnangagwa set the tone on the need to nip drug abuse in the bud when he urged law enforcement agencies to take ruthless action against drug peddlers as drug abuse was impeding economic development.

Studies have shown that 57,7 percent of youths in the country abuse drugs while an educated three percent of adult population had either drug or alcohol abuse disorder.

Most admissions at the country’s mental health institutions are drug and substance related.

The Circuit will hear 22 murder cases, five of which are drug related and committed by mentally challenged persons.

Justice Takuva said all communities should fight the scourge of drug abuse in their areas to flush out drug peddlers and ultimately save the youths.

“It is therefore the duty of everyone to fight this menace in the country. The police alone cannot prevent or fight this menace. There is a need for legislators, Chiefs, religious authorities, communities, councillors and other elected officials to join the anti-drug fight so that the message reaches as many people as possible.

“Crafting new appropriate laws is one way which should be considered to help to deal with rampant abuse of drugs and alcohol,” he said.

Justice Takuva said crystal meth, is a drug of choice that has penetrated the Zimbabwean market and is imported from South Africa, Botswana and Zambia, with some now being manufactured locally.

He said drug abuse cuts across all religious, racial or economic divides and affects everyone.

Idle youths resort to drug abuse and other social ills due to ignorance and desperation.

Justice Takuva said it is clear that tackling drug abuse is no mean feat.

“Communities have to be empowered to deal with those abusing drugs and should work with the police to bring culprits to book. Youths should also be empowered to understand the bad side of drugs,” he said.

Justice Takuva commended Government for coming up with a drug master plan and setting up specialised medical facilities to provide services to drug addicts as lack of rehabilitation centres was worsening the effects of drugs to communities.

Present at the opening ceremony were members of the judiciary, Service Chiefs, Chiefs Shana and Wange, captains of industry and heads of Government departments.