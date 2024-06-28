Judgement Day set for seven CCC youths who assaulted fellow party member, Beitbridge deputy mayor

Left Beitbridge Mayor, Councillor Peter Pirato Mafuta shares a lighter moment with his deputy, Councillor John Manatsa- Picture by Thupeyo Muleya

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

JUDGEMENT for seven youths from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) who are accused of assaulting the Deputy Mayor of Beitbridge, Councillor John Manatsa has been set for July 3 at the Beitbridge Magistrate Court.

The gang accused Councillor Manatsa of sympathising with the party’s Interim Secretary General, Senator Sengezo Tshabangu.

The assault took place on March 6 when the Deputy Mayor along with other party members were attending a political meeting at the home of recalled Beitbridge West legislator, Mr Morgan Ncube, in Dulivhadzimu.

The house is also used by the opposition party as its district office.

Anthony Shoko (28), Winston Mugudo (25), Aaron Makumbe (24), Miller Kuwe (31), Decent Dube (35), Forget Chirenda (35), and Cosmas Chimonyo (23) are facing charges of assault and theft of R2 500 and US$1 800, which they allegedly stole from the complainant during the fracas.

Beitbridge resident magistrate, Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba set the judgement day on Wednesday.

During their initial appearance, they were remanded out of custody on ZWL$300 000 bail.

The gang is denying all the charges.

Prosecuting, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa alleged that on March 6, the complainant was attending a CCC meeting at the party offices when the seven accused persons approached him.

Shoko told Cllr Manatsa to leave the house citing that he supports Mr Tshabangu’s faction.

The accused persons then lifted Cllr Manatsa from where he was seated and dragged him outside the house.

They went on to assault him and throw him on the veranda.

Further allegations are that Shoko and his accomplices dragged the councillor out of the yard.

He sustained some back injuries and a swollen left arm.

During the assault, the accused persons allegedly took the councillor’s shoes, a small bag containing R2 500 and US$1800 and a cell phone.

They later threw the items over the perimeter wall after allegedly ransacking the bag and taking the money.

A police report was made, leading to the accused person’s arrest a few days later.