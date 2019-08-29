Judgement Yard returns to Byo

Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

DANCEHALL powerhouse, Judgement Yard, who last performed in Bulawayo last year, are excited to be returning to the city for a show at BAC Leisure next Saturday.

Kuda Nyamuromba, BAC marketing director, said the duo of DJ Flevah and chanter Etherton B who have been promoting the Zimdancehall genre through their various shows and radio slot on ZiFM Stereo, were thrilled to be returning to Bulawayo.

“Judgement Yard is excited to be coming to Bulawayo for the first time this year. They last performed here last year and are really looking forward to the event,” Nyamuromba said.

Founded in 2008 in Harare, Judgement Yard, who this past Sunday revived the popular Madd Sundays at the new Dreams nightspot in Harare, has acquainted itself with reggae and Zimdancehall lovers in the country. Not only have they popularised the music genre in the country, they have taken it across borders, going as far as the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. DJ Flevah at one time was even invited to perform in the Big Brother Africa house during one of the Friday parties. Nyamuromba said Zimdancehall was the most sought after genre in the country currently hence why they have invited the dancehall powerhouse to perform at their club.

“We’re so excited to be hosting the Judgement Yard family as they’ll give the Bulawayo populace a taste of the popular dancehall music. Preparations for the event are going well and we want to encourage people to come in their numbers and experience Judgement Yard’s live performance.”

On the night, Judgement Yard will be supported by local DJs Crazy Black, Star, Slamma and Crazy Ghetto Entertainment DJs. An admission fee of RTGS$20 for the general section and RTGS$50 for the VIP will be charged. – @waynecas