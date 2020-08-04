July 31 protestors in court

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

FIVE political activists who were arrested in Bulawayo for allegedly trying to incite members of the public to protest on July 31 appeared in court yesterday.

Nyasha Gwazemba (28) of Magwegwe North, Methembe Msipa (23), Henry Nkala (24), Lilian Muzambwa (29) and Nigel Ndlovu all of Lobengula West are facing charges of participating in a gathering with the intention to promote public violence in violation of Section 37 of the Criminal Law (Reform and Codification) Act.

Msipa and Nkala allegedly ganged up with Similo Mazibuko, Privilege Nkala and several others who are still at large, and marched from Malaba Business Centre in Old Lobengula up to siyephambili Drive carrying the national flag.

Gwazemba, Ndlovu and Muzambwa are accused of shooting a video using their cellphones while marching and displaying the national flag.

They were also carrying placards and wearing face masks inscribed with words denouncing the Government and Zanu-PF. They circulated the videos on social media.

The five accused persons were yesterday remanded out of custody on $1 000 each to August 12 by Bulawayo magistrate Mr Shepherd Mjanja.

They were ordered to report at Bulawayo Central Police Station once every two weeks and to continue residing at their given addresses until the matter is finalised.

Prosecuting, Mr Terrence Chakanyuka said on July 31, Gwazemba, Ndlovu and Muzambwa went to New Magwegwe Bus Terminus and shot a video while marching and displaying the national flag and waving placards written: ‘All my issues are on this sign and Zanu-PF must go.’

They then circulated the video on social media.

“Gwazemba and Ndlovu were captured on video while wrapping the national flag around their necks and displaying a placard. Ndlovu was carrying another placard written: ‘#Zanu-PF must go. Free Hopewell, free Jacob’,” said Mr Chakabuda.

On the same day at around 10.15am, Msipa and Nkala together with 15 others who are still at large, were spotted marching from Malaba Business Centre in Old Lobengula heading to Siyephambili Drive.

They were arrested two days later after police received a tip-off.

Meanwhile, a National University of Science and Technology (Nust) third year student appeared before the same magistrate at the weekend for allegedly participating in the July 31 anti-corruption protests

Panashe Vongai Sivindani is facing charges of inciting public violence. She was released on $2 000 bail and remanded to August 12.

She was ordered to report once a fortnight at Bulawayo Central Police Station and to reside at her given address until the case is finalised as part of the bail conditions

The court heard that the accused person went to TM Supermarket at Ascot Shopping Centre in Bulawayo. While inside, she allegedly displayed a placard, did her shopping and after paying removed it and placed it in her bag.

She was caught on CCTV after an anonymous call was made to the police.

Magistrate Mjanja remanded her to August 12.

The prosecutor, Mr George Rufumoyo said on July 31, at around 1pm, information was received from an anonymous caller to the effect that an unknown demonstrator entered TM supermarket at Ascot Shopping Centre.

“Accused had gone to do her shopping and while inside she displayed a placard inscribed #NoToCorruption #FreeHopewell #NoToNepotism #NoCommissionedLawEnforcementAnd JusticeSystem and #WeWantAccountability,” Mr Rufumoyo said.

“Police carried out some investigations and proceeded to the shopping centre where the manager pulled out CCTV footage, which showed Sivindani removing the placard from her bag, wearing it and proceeding to do her shopping. After making her payment she removed the placard and placed it in her bag.” — @mashnets