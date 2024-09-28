Jumbo killing angers Victoria Falls residents

Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) rangers have courted the ire of concerned tourism players and wildlife conservationists in Victoria Falls after they shot and killed a female elephant that had strayed into Low Density residential area.

While ordinary residents from across the city immediately crowded Reynard Road near Seven 11 Shops in the Low Density to harvest meat from the fallen jumbo, tourism operators feared the action could have a dent on tourism.



Zimparks uses Problem Animal Control (PAC) measures to deal with wildlife that cause havoc in communities, and shot dead the female jumbo in the early hours of this morning after a resident raised alarm.

The small herd comprising three females and some calves had entered into the resident’s garden before some neighbours helped drive the herd away.

The female elephant and its herd, popular in the low density area where it visits almost every night for food and water before retreating into the bush in the morning, was shot on Reynard Road.

Elephants, buffaloes, lions, hyenas, warthogs, hippos and baboons are the major visitors to Victoria Falls streets at night.

Tourism and wildlife stakeholders in Victoria Falls believe there is a need to consider that the city’s economic base is wildlife.

“As residents we are concerned and saddened by this act because elephants have roamed the streets of Victoria Falls especially at night and in the history of the city this has been considered a privilege to live with the wildlife which are a cornerstone of the tourism industry which drives the destination,” said a resident on condition of anonymity.

Another resident said the rangers could have scared the herd away instead of shooting to kill.

“The way this situation happened is of extreme importance. We have tourism and animal welfare stakeholders to consider. Elephants walk to town almost every night hence we should have alternative ways of handling them than to kill especially when they are not a hazard.

“A resident heard noise and saw them in the garden and she called Zimparks. A neighbour helped scare them away and they went up the road. When rangers arrived they were told that the elephants had gone and all was well but immediately there was gun shots as they took it down. They found it on the road and shot it. This small herd is known by all residents here and is not a problem. The herd was on its way out of the residential area as usual as they come to look for food which is understandable. Now the challenge is this happened near lodges and tourists are seeing this,” said a resident.

Reynard Road was barricaded in the morning as rangers and residents skinned the giant animal.

Reynard road leads to a majority of lodges in the city.

A senior resident Mr Christopher Ndiweni said the herd destroyed his garden and a neighbour’s pre-cast wall around 3am.

President of the Employers Association for the Tourism and Safari Operators Mr Ephias Mambume

“This could have been managed better. We have lived with flora and fauna and our operations depend on the environment hence we should learn to co-exist. Problem Animal Control should be taken with a bit of some restraint especially if there is no danger to human life.

“The worst part was to shoot it in the middle of the road where tourists pass by. This will give a bad image of our country. We knew this elephant as it would roam around and everyone knew it was harmless. It’s unfortunate that someone decided to call Zimparks yet there was no need as it was known it would walk away,” said Mr Mambume.

Zimparks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo could not be reached on his mobile phone for comment.

Zimparks has in the past expressed concern on the ballooning elephant population which is causing loss of habitat hence they stray into communities thereby causing human-wildlife conflict.