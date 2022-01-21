Jumpstarting truck turns fatal for mechanic

Kumbirai Christine Alfayi, Midlands Reporter

A Gokwe mechanic died while his workmate sustained some injuries after they were trapped by two trucks while jumpstarting one of them.

The mechanics had set the two trucks facing each other before jumpstarting the other one.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the fatal incident at a workshop in Gokwe.

He said Richard Tarwirei Mamutse (44) and Milton Mangoro whose age was not given were in a motor vehicle repair workshop on Tuesday in Chireya Village in Gokwe when the incident occurred.

“I can confirm that police in Gokwe received a sudden death matter involving a mechanic Richard Tarwirei Mamutse who is said to have been working with Milton Mangoro in a motor vehicle repair workshop on Tuesday in Chireya Village in Gokwe,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the towing vehicle they were working on failed to start when they turned on the ignition key.

They then allegedly drove another truck in front of the towing truck.

In the process of jumpstarting the towing truck, the other truck moved forward trapping the two mechanics in between.

Insp Mahoko said the two sustained injuries and were rushed to Gokwe District Hospital for medical attention.

“Mamutse was pronounced dead on admission to Gokwe District Hospital while Mangoro is admitted and he is receiving treatment,” he said.

Insp Mahoko urged members of the public, especially those working in workshops to always ensure their safety first to save lives.

“As the police we are saying that members of the public especially those working in dangerous places like workshops should also exercise maximum caution when operating machines by always putting in place safety mechanisms to prevent them from sustaining injuries or dying,” said Insp Mahoko.