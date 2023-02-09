June exams return as Government maintains 2022 exam fees figures

09 Feb, 2023 - 14:02 0 Views
0 Comments
June exams return as Government maintains 2022 exam fees figures Zimsec

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,Online Reporter

GOVERNMENT has greenlighted the return of June examinations with the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (Zimsec) Thursday confirming the development by announcing the 2023 June Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations fees.

The examinations body maintained the 2022 fees structure that will see Ordinary level candidates in public schools paying US$11 with Government subsidizing the cost by US$24.

Private candidates in public schools will pay US$24, the same as private schools’ candidates.

For Advanced Level, public schools candidates are expected to pay US$22 with private candidates in public schools forking out US$48, the same amount set to be paid by candidates in private schools.

“Payment of June registration fees in ZWL will be done between the 8th and the 15th of March 2023 at the interbank rate prevailing as of the 8th of March 2023. Zimsec will announce the rate on the 8th of March 2023,” said Zimsec. [email protected]

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting