Junior Chamber International hosts golf tourney to raise funds for sanitary wear for vulnerable communities in Kwekwe

Michael Magoronga , [email protected]

GOLFERS from across the country are set to converge on Kwekwe Golf Club this Saturday for a tournament to raise funds to purchase sanitary pads for vulnerable girls.

More than 100 golfers are expected to take part in the tournament that will tee off at 10 am.

Organized by the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Kwekwe Chapter, the tournament seeks to raise US$5000.

JCI Kwekwe chapter President Sheunesu Mangwende said the sanitary pads will be distributed to orphanages and other vulnerable communities.

“We are expecting between 80 and 100 golfers from across Zimbabwe for the tournament. Sanitary wear remains an issue in vulnerable communities, especially in rural areas. So, we decided to raise funds for that cause. We feel that the issue of menstrual hygiene is being overlooked hence the intervention,” said Mangwende.

He said although several corporates and individuals had already registered, more were still welcome.

“Doors are still welcome to participate in this worthy cause. We are even looking for corporates who can assist in making sustainable reusable sanitary wear. At least if they get a few that are reusable, they can easily reuse them for a while,” he said.

Besides orphanages, schools in vulnerable communities like Zhombe and Silobela will also benefit from the programmes.