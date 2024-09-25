Junior Chamber International Khumalo Chapter to host youth empowerment dinner event

Ashley Phiri – [email protected]

THE Junior Chamber International (JCI) Khumalo chapter in Bulawayo is set to host a youth dinner on Friday as part of efforts to empower young entrepreneurs with relevant skills and knowledge to grow their businesses.

The highly anticipated Youth Connect Dinner slated for September 27 is expected to be a dynamic gathering meant to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of business leaders.



JCI vice president of business, Ms Shirley Masona, said the organisation is steadfast in its mission to empower the youth, particularly in financial matters.

“Our aim is to address the root causes of unemployment. Observing how countries like Turkey and India have successfully supported SMEs inspires us to replicate this model within our own context,” said Ms Masona.



As a vibrant and membership-driven organisation, JCI embraces dedicated and enterprising leaders aged between 18 and 40 years, nurturing their personal and professional growth through a number of initiatives designed to inspire.

Ms Masona said they are forging meaningful partnerships with the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services as they champion livelihood projects that seek to rehabilitate and reintegrate offenders into society.



JCI has also embarked on the “Promote Peace” project, which aspires to cultivate harmonious relationships in homes, schools, and churches.

“In 2020, we launched our peace initiative under the inspiring theme, ‘Peace is Possible,’ in collaboration with Cowdray Park Youths United,” she said.

“The primary goal of this project was to sow seeds of peace within communities, schools, and beyond. We engaged experts who guided participants in recognising the nuances of violence, offering insights on how to address such issues and where to seek assistance,” said Ms Masona.

Another vibrant initiative, the “I Am Africa” beauty pageant, was held to celebrate the rich African spirit among the youth, inspiring pride in their diverse cultural heritages.

The organisation’s metal beneficiation project has also emerged as a beacon of hope, empowering its members financially through innovative practices.

“We collect scrap metal and sell it, with the proceeds benefiting those who participate in the collection. Beyond monetary gains, participants acquire invaluable skills; many have developed project management and administrative capabilities since the project’s inception in 2022,” said Ms Masona.

Mr Darel Mobu, a beneficiary of JCI’s initiatives, shared his transformative journey: “I have established a mining consultancy specialising in the proficiency and optimisation of metallurgical plants for small-scale miners. The project management skills I’ve gained have been pivotal in launching and managing my enterprise. Being part of this community has been a true blessing. “After graduation I was uncertain of my path, but the networking opportunities and skills I acquired through JCI have propelled my business forward.”

Recognising the pressing challenges of unemployment and the scarcity of sustainable business initiatives, JCI Khumalo has adopted the evocative theme: “Elevate and Create: Nurturing Careers and Entrepreneurship”.

This initiative underscores the critical importance of skills development in high-demand fields, echoing the success of small to medium enterprises (SMEs) in nations such as Turkey and India, which have made significant contributions to employment and innovation.

With a grand presence in over 5 000 locations across nearly 115 countries, JCI cultivates an enriching environment for its members.

Through an array of projects, events, training sessions, and programs aligned with personal development, community action, and international collaboration, JCI promotes a spirit of unity and purpose among its members.

In the heart of Khumalo, this esteemed organisation collaborates with an array of partners, including Wezesha Industries, the United Cowdray Park Youths, and the Matopo Rotaract Club, weaving together a rich network of community engagement and support.

The organisation stands steadfast on its commitment to empower the youth.