Junior coaches yet to sign deals with Bosso

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have not yet signed agreements with three youth coaches as well as legend Madinda Ndlovu as junior development technical advisor.

The Bosso executive unanimously agreed to rehire the trio of former Under-18 coach Gift Lunga Jr, former Under-16 gaffer Sizabantu Khoza and Under-14 mentor Dan Ngwenya, and Ndlovu as juniors technical director after they indicated their availability and expressed interest in the roles.

“These guys haven’t been hired, but there was a strong recommendation for them to be hired. It’s not known if they will accept the offer,” said a source privy to the development.

Asked whether Ndlovu and the trio of Lunga, Khoza and Ngwenya were now formally employed by Bosso as junior development technical director and coaches respectively, chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said:

“To the best of my knowledge the juniors coaches, Dan, Siza and Thebe (Lunga) applied for consideration to return to the club and this was discussed by the executive committee and it was unanimously agreed that we should re-engage them. I am not aware of the sentiments being attributed to Madinda Ndlovu.

My understanding is that all the conversations pertaining to the juniors programme going forward is work in steady progress. The process is in progress. All the necessary work has been done. We will share details when it’s opportune”.

Club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe told the media last week that Ndlovu had been appointed to head the Bosso junior technical structures.

He said in Ndlovu, they’d found someone gifted in talent identification and grooming and hoped his appointment with Lunga, Khoza and Ngwenya would help close the gap that has seen few players from the junior sides being promoted into the first team.