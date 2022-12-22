Breaking News
Two killed, one injured as gunmen raid ...

Two killed, one injured as gunmen raid ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Junior Garnet expands portfolio

22 Dec, 2022 - 13:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Junior Garnet expands portfolio Junior Garnet

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

JUNIOR Garnet has a place in the local music sector and has vowed to own a place in the culinary world with the establishment of his eatery “Garnet’s Place” set for Saturday at an exclusive venue to be announced.

The hip-hop/gospel rapper and entrepreneur who owns App A Combo, a mobile food joint said preparations for the unveiling of Garnet’s Place are at an advanced stage.

“We are at 90% on preparations. The bookings and invites have been done for the event. Garnet’s Place will be a serious game changer as it will go above and beyond for the guests given that we will be offering a 24-hour shuttle service,” he said.

At the unveiling, foodies will also get to enjoy music as The Djembe Monks will perform.

– @eMKlass_49

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting