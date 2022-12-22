Junior Garnet expands portfolio

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

JUNIOR Garnet has a place in the local music sector and has vowed to own a place in the culinary world with the establishment of his eatery “Garnet’s Place” set for Saturday at an exclusive venue to be announced.

The hip-hop/gospel rapper and entrepreneur who owns App A Combo, a mobile food joint said preparations for the unveiling of Garnet’s Place are at an advanced stage.

“We are at 90% on preparations. The bookings and invites have been done for the event. Garnet’s Place will be a serious game changer as it will go above and beyond for the guests given that we will be offering a 24-hour shuttle service,” he said.

At the unveiling, foodies will also get to enjoy music as The Djembe Monks will perform.

