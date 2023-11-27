Junior Garnet satisfied by RoilBAA partnership

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

HIP-HOP gospel artiste and entrepreneur, Junior Garnet has described his partnership with the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) as a chance for him to walk the talk after preaching that the corporate world and arts should collaborate.

Junior Garnet who is the brains behind the Garnet’s Place, a bed and breakfast joint as well as App A Combo said his dance with the RoilBAA was satisfying.

“Partnering with the Roil BAAs gave me a satisfying feeling. I was satisfied that as a person who lives in both the corporate and arts world, I was able to practice what I always preach.

“I always say that the corporate world should support the arts. I was happy to be one of the bridges,” he said.

Through Garnet Place, he has married business and pleasure, hosting artistes and giving them a platform to showcase their talent.

His artistic and entrepreneurial acumen has landed him the Young Executive of The Year at this year’s MEGAFEST Awards nomination and he is also a Club Banger of the Year award recipient at the Mat North Music Awards in 2015.

The RoilBAA award ceremony held on Saturday at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) saw him present Musawenkosi Sibanda (Simunye) with the Outstanding Theatre Actress award.

On his MEGAFEST nomination, Junior Garnet said, “I attribute the nomination to resistance. This year was tough for many businesses, many big institutions shut down operations. I almost quit twice because the going got tough but in the end, I stood my ground and fought.”

“Also, I had a huge support system in my family, friends, and clients. They kept reminding me how far I have come and that if I quit, I also misrepresent those who look upon and are inspired by me,” said Junior Garnet.

He owes his success to Mbo Mahocs, Angela Nyathi, Allen Moyo, Megaz, Majoer Prodi, King SG, and Mox who always stood by him even in turbulence.

– @MbuleloMpofu