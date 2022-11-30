Junior Garnet thrilled to share stage with Silas Mavende hit-maker

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LOCAL hip-hop/gospel rapper and entrepreneur Junior Garnet is chuffed at the idea of sharing the stage with Harare-based rapper, Saintfloew at TCZ Bulawayo next week Friday.

The red-carpet event dubbed, “Sochara Launch Dinner” will see the Silas Mavende hit-maker descend on Bulawayo without the likes of Holy Ten whom he has been travelling to the city with.

Junior Garnet said the idea of collaborative projects with Harare acts is a motivating factor.

“I’m very excited (at performing at Saintfloew’s show) as it helps us cross cultures and also opens the way for collaborations, hence growth to both parties.

“We get to learn how they handle business in Harare and I’m sure Saintfloew will learn something from this side too,” he said.

Junior Garnet, who has been busy setting up shop for his “Garnet’s Place” eatery will join Trigga Pablo, Leeder, Reezy Terah and Alsams Reidd as part of the supporting acts.

The He Is The Way singer was a Ndebele rapper before trading secular music for Christian Hip-Hop.

– @eMKlass_49