Junior Makunike’s homecoming

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

JUNIOR Makunike might have shared the goals with Frank Makarati and Emmanuel Paga as title chasing Dynamos beat Chicken Inn 0-3 on a Saturday afternoon at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, but he stole the headlines with a chest and volley that found home at the back of the nets.

The goal meant so much to the 18-year-old who grew up in Bulawayo’s suburb of Mzilikazi, which is a walking distance from the arena where he showed why he is considered one of the best young players at Dynamos.

It was indeed a homecoming match to remember for the late Blessing ‘Yogo Yogo’ Makunike’s nephew, who stopped a Chicken Inn clearance with a chest control that would make Pele stand up and applaud.

As the ball left his chest and rocketed to the ground, Makunike did not allow it to touch the ground as he volleyed past Chicken Inn and Dynamos players who were blocking Pride Zendera, the Chicken Inn’s goalkeeper’s sight. Zendera dived to his left but it was too late and as he was dusting himself from the ground, Makunike was racing to the corner flag in celebration.

Makunike was a month old when his more famous uncle, who played for Caps United, lost his life. Yogo Yogo’s sister, the mother of Junior, surnamed her son Makunike.

Makunike was presented with a chance to show his talent in front of his home fans and he did not disappoint. His performance has been described as a show of confidence by coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

The former Mpopoma High, Prince Edward and Lobengula Primary school student scored the second goal for Dynamos. A goal described as one that sent the “fast food retailers” to the cleaners.

Even before Makunike scored, he was constant with the ball at the centre of the field, winning possession much to the marvel of the legion of DeMbare fans.

The youngster, without question, was directly involved in play in the entire game. So quick was he with his feet and his passes were accurate. After the game he described his performance as special.

“I am happy that the coach gave me a chance to start the game. I am pleased to have put in a good shift today. l was playing in front of friends and family who do not get to watch me play regularly. So it was very emotional for me today.

“More so that l found the back of the net made everything about today special. Growing up in Mzilikazi it’s always a dream to play here and to finally see these dreams come to fruition,” said Makunike.

The Harare giants were winless in their last four matches and their last win before this latest one was on June 5.

“We had pressure going into this game but this is the result that we needed to get our form back. From here l hope we will be able to win more matches. I will do my best to help the club get positive results,” said Makunike.

Commenting on Makunike’s performance, Ndiraya said: “Makunike is an extremely talented player with serious potential. He has a bright future and will certainly reach his full potential if he continues to work as hard as he is doing.”

The result took DeMbare within two points of the second-placed Gamecocks.

“I thought we were solid in the first half. Chicken Inn is a good side with good players. We came here to contain their strength in the first half. I am happy the penalty took the pressure off the team. Coming here was difficult mentally but we had the belief,” Ndiraya said.

