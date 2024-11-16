Junior Parliament Members lead proceedings as children celebrate Regional World Children’s Day

Leonard Ncube [email protected]

VICTORIA Falls, Zimbabwe — The atmosphere was electric at the Regional World Children’s Day as thousands of children erupted into wild jubilation upon the arrival of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls this morning.

The event, aimed at advocating for children’s rights and welfare, featured junior members of parliament leading the proceedings, underscoring the significance of youth involvement in governance.

Directors of Ceremonies for the day, Denise Mudawu, Junior Member of Parliament for Bulawayo, and Patrick Chiturumani, Junior Councillor from Mazowe Rural District Council, set the tone for the event.

Their leadership highlighted the importance of empowering young voices in discussions that shape their futures.

In attendance alongside President Mnangagwa were notable leaders, including President Duma Boko of Botswana and Namibia’s Deputy Prime Minister John Mutorwa. High-level representatives from Zambia, Malawi, South Africa, and Mozambique also participated, showcasing a regional commitment to improving the lives of children.

The celebration, themed “Empowering Future Generations,” aims to address critical issues such as education, health care, and child protection. With various activities planned throughout the day, the event serves as a platform for children to engage with their leaders and advocate for their rights.

As the celebrations continue, the presence of these leaders reinforces the importance of collaboration in ensuring a brighter future for children across Southern Africa.