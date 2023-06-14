Junior Parliamentarians and councillors selected in Tsholotsho

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

THE Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation has started the process of selecting junior Members of Parliament and councillors in Tsholotsho.

The selection process is being done through debate and public speaking competitions with pupils from various secondary schools competing.

Patience Nkomo, a Form Three learner from Ngamo Secondary School emerged as the winner among other contestants from various schools in Tsholotsho North and is now the MP in waiting.

In Tsholotsho North, the debate topics were: “Unhealthy families produce drug addicts and criminals” and “Households with single parents or child-headed are less likely to produce successful children.”

The whole process seeks to restore the family for children’s well-being and welfare.

The Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation is working in collaboration with the District Child Protection Committee.

Contestants from Mavela, Magama, Kapane, Zibungulu, Ngamo, Dlamini, and Sipepa secondary schools converged at Mavela Secondary School where Patience emerged as the winner.

Sichelesile Sibanda from Sipepa High is the outgoing Tsholotsho North MP.

For the Tsholotsho South constituency, pupils from Dinyane, Tshabanda, Bubude, Mbalibali, Dikili, John Landa, and Tsholotsho secondary schools gathered at Dinyane High School for a debate on the theme: “The rights of the child in the digital environment.”

Bongani Ncube from Tsholotsho High was adjudged to be the winner and the next MP, taking over from Pinky Ndebele from the same school.

The process will cascade to the local authority seats on a date to be confirmed.

The incoming Tsholotsho North junior MP Patience Nkomo appealed to parents and families to protect children from the dangers of the computer era.

She said while the digital era is welcome and enhancing learning, children were exposed to cyber bullying and crime.

“I am a firm believer in that a child has a right to the digital world and internet, but parents should help protect them from the dangers of the internet,” she said.