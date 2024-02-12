Junior ranger programme aims to foster human wildlife co-existence

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Permanent secretary Mr Munesu Munodawafa chats with ZimParks Director-General Dr Fulton Mangwanya at the ongoing African Elephant Conference in Hwange in this file photo — Picture by Believe Nyakudjara

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

The Junior Wildlife Ranger Programme meant to educate and engage young minds in wildlife conservation efforts from early ages, has gained momentum in Gokwe South District and is expected to play a key role in fostering human wildlife co-existence within the area.

A brainchild of the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) and its conservation partners, the programme targets school pupils who are groomed to be junior conservation ambassadors.

Gokwe South is home to wildlife rich areas including Sengwa Research Station, Chirisa Safari Area, Chizarira National Park and Chese Safari Area hence the programme plays a pivotal role in promoting human-wildlife co-existence.

Learners at Muchirinji and Rongaronga Primary schools have since been trained under the programme and they are already taking part in the annual snare sweep exercise within the Chirisa/Sengwa Safari areas, which focuses on getting rid of wire snares used by poachers.

Handing over donated material to a number of schools in the catchment area recently, Zimparks director general Dr Fulton Mangwanya expressed satisfaction with the positive response to the programme saying this goes a long way in promoting conservation efforts.

Dr Mangwanya spoke highly of the teachers at the two schools for a job well done saying he has been receiving more requests from other schools in the same area for the same programme.

“I am particularly pleased to note the vibrant Junior Wildlife Ranger Programme at the two schools. This programme plays a crucial role in educating and engaging young minds in wildlife conservation efforts from an early stage as they are junior ambassadors in their respective villages and communities,” he said.

Dr Mangwanya said children should be taught about the significance of wildlife conservation and environmental stewardship.

He said they intend to support more schools under the same programme.

“I have received several requests from school heads surrounding the Chirisa/Sengwa Complex who are crying and desperately waiting for the same programme launch at their respective schools. These requests have a deeper and strong meaning as far as conservation of natural resources is concerned and we are grateful to be their partners,” said Dr Mangwanya.

Zimparks together with conservation partners, Carbon Green Africa (CGA), handed over donations including desks, sewing machines and washable sanitary wear to five schools in the district.

All the beneficiaries, Muchirinji Primary and Secondary, Simuchembu Primary, Sai Secondary, Chitombo Secondary and Muchirinji Secondary schools are within the Sengwa/Chirisa Complex.

Dr Mangwanya said the contributions are a testimony of Zimparks commitment to supporting the educational needs of the communities that co-exist with their national parks.

“It is important to emphasise that national parks do not exist in isolation. They are an integral part of the communities that surround them and it is essential for us to foster strong partnerships and support initiatives that benefit the local populace,” he said.

Dr Mangwanya said Zimparks remained committed to ensure that there is human wildlife co-existence.

“I encourage all the communities surrounding Chirisa/Sengwa Complex to work with us as we execute our mandate of addressing challenges that come with the human-wildlife co-existence,” he said.