Junior Sables coach sees defeat as learning curve ahead of Tunisia match

Brandon Moyo, Zimpapers Sports Hub

ZIMBABWE men’s national Under-20 rugby team head coach, Shaun De Souza has said that their defeat against Namibia in their opening match of the 2025 Barthes Trophy was a learning curve.

The Junior Sables suffered a 41-22 defeat at the hands of the young Welwitschias, their first loss in four years.

De Souza said they will take learnings from that encounter ahead of the second match on Wednesday where they will face Tunisia at Old Hararians Sports Club.

“We have lost our second game in the Barthes Trophy since 2022. This was not easy to take knowing the plans one puts in place as a coach with a dream and a passion that’s Godsend. We let ourselves down in the game against Namibia, this was the biggest score against us in my tenure as Head coach and our first loss to Namibia in four years.

“This team, in my opinion, has the potential to be one of the top two sides I have ever coached. I know time is always a factor, not everyone shares a coach’s vision, yes everyone ‘has a dream’ not everyone can see the dream with you.

“We have taken this set back and have reflected on our mishaps. Tactically, come game two on Wednesday versus Tunisia you will see a transformed team. Come out in your numbers to Old Hararians Sports Club and support the Zimbabwe under 20 Junior Sables,” said De Souza.

As Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) ambassadors, De Souza added that the Barthes Trophy offers the opportunity to market Zimbabwe’s hospitality.

“The Deputy Minister of tourism Mr. Tongai Mnangagwa says the Barthes Trophy tournament gives Zimbabwe the opportunity to show the rugby community our country as we welcome Namibia, Kenya and Tunisia. Support our boys, ZTA Tourism ambassadors, as they bounce back from defeat on Saturday.

“To all Tunisians, Kenyans and Namibians in Zimbabwe, come out and support your teams to make them feel at home. All roads lead to Old Hararians Sports Club,” said De Souza.

Wednesday’s match starts at 15.00pm