Just a point, Chicken Inn secure second spot

CHICKEN Inn Football Club coach, Joey Antipas wants his side to end the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League in style by securing the runners-up slot.

The Gamecocks, second on the table with 60 points, need just a point when they play host to Triangle United at Luveve Stadium on Saturday to secure the runners-up slot ahead of third placed Dynamos who are 57 points.

DeMbare wrap their season with a Harare derby against archrivals Caps United at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Antipas told Chronicle Sports on Tuesday that he wants his charges to sign off in style with a victory.

“It has been a roller coast of a season where at one time we appeared to be in control of the title race but lost steam along the way. Such is a game of football and it makes football exciting. As we head to the last game of the season, our aim is to secure the runners-up spot and claim the consolation prize.

“The guys have been doing well, going for an unbeaten run of seven games which I hope we will increase to eight on the last day of the season. Finishing the season strongly will be a confidence booster to the guys as we hope to bounce back with more vigor for next year’s campaign,” Antipas said.

Twenty-one-year-old right back Arthur Chinda, a product of Chicken Inn’s developmental side who has featured prominently in their last matches, seemingly taking over from veteran Passmore Bernard is guaranteed of a start against Triangle United.

It is not clear if Antipas will give skipper Moses Jackson his last dance against Triangle United with indications that the 42-year-old defender is on his way out of the Gamecocks.

Chicken Inn have been preparing for life after Jackson with Antipas now preferring the Itai Mabunu and Vincent Moyo central defence partnership.

PSL match day 34 fixtures

Saturday, November 12: ZPC Kariba v Herentals (Nyamhunga), Black Rhinos v Bulawayo City (Vengere), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Whawha (Baobab), CChicken Inn v Triangle United (Luveve), FC Platinum v Cranborne Bullets (Mandava), Harare City v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium)

Sunday, November 13: Tenax v Manica Diamonds (Sakubva), Bulawayo Chiefs v Yadah (Luveve), Dynamos v Caps United (National Sports Stadium).

