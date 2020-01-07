JUST IN: 1 person, 20 beasts killed in lightning bolt

The Chronicle

Freedom Mupanedemo, Midlands Bureau

ONE person was killed while several homesteads were gutted by fire when a “mysterious” bolt of lightning struck a village under Chief Njelele in Gokwe South on Tuesday evening

At least 20 head of cattle belonging to three families were killed in the incident that witnesses said occurred at about 6 pm.

Midlands police spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko yesterday said he was still to get details.

Chief Njelele, however confirmed the extraordinary happening saying everyone was left shell-shocked. 

More to follow  . . . 

