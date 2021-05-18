JUST IN: 12 new Covid-19 cases recorded

Michelle Nyanzira, Chronicle Reporter

ZIMBABWE yesterday recorded an additional 12 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths as the country continues to roll out the vaccine for the deadly virus to members of the public.

All of the 16 cases are local transmissions and Harare recorded the highest number of cases, six, followed by Mashonaland Central province which had three cases. Two from Bulawayo, and one in Mashonaland East.

There were 20 new recoveries and the national recovery rate now stands at 94,2 percent. Active cases go down to 641 from 649 the previous day.

A total of 1 834 PCR tests were conducted yesterday and positivity was 0,65 percent.

A statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care read: “As at 17 April 2021, Zimbabwe had 38 572 confirmed cases, including 36 349 recoveries and 1 582 deaths

“We recorded 12 new cases all local and no deaths in the last 24 hours. In terms of the vaccination update: 10 193 received their 1st dose today bringing cumulative for 1st dose to 591 808 while 7 118 received their 2nd dose bringing cumulative for 2nd dose to 222 450.”

The Ministry said as of yesterday, there were 27 hospitalised Covid-19 patients. – @michieroxy