JUST IN: 140 bicycles to ease transport challenges for village health workers

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

GWANDA District has received 140 bicycles for village health workers and Environmental Health Technicians (EHT) as part of efforts to ease transportation challenges they have been facing in conducting their work.

Government has embarked on deliberate drive to capacitate EHT’s and village health workers to ensure improved health care service delivery.

Gwanda Provincial Hospital acting medical superintendent, Dr Blessing Gwarimbo said the bicycles which had been procured by Government were to be distributed to EHT’s and village health workers across the district. He said EHT’s and village health workers were crucial in the health care service delivery system hence the need for them to be capacitated.

“We have received 140 bicycles as Gwanda District which will be distributed to EHT’s and village health workers. They were procured by Government in a bid to ensure that the officers have means of moving around. These bicycles have come at the right time especially now that we are experiencing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“EHTs and village health workers are critical to the Ministry as they were a link with the communities. They need transportation to ensure that health surveillance can be conducted timeously,” he said.

A village health worker from Mtshabezi in Ward 6, Mrs Judith Ndlovu said she had to travel a distance of about eight kilometres to reach the furthest point in the village. She said the bicycle will go a long way in assisting her to conduct her work easily. She said she has been a village health worker for the past 15 years and remained committed towards disseminating health related information.

@DubeMatutu